THURSDAY, JULY 29
BRONSON, LORETTA — The Final Seven at 7 a.m. at The Ranch, 49750 River Road, Pendleton, followed by burial at Agency Cemetery.
BRONSON, RICHARD — Viewing is from 2- 3 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave. Washat Service at 7 p.m. at The Ranch, 49750 River Road, Pendleton.
KLEIN, MINNIE — Visitation from 5-7 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
SHUEY, PAUL — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
BROUN, NICK — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
THORNE, JIM — Visitation from 3-6 p.m. at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 Alder, Walla Walla.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
BRONSON, RICHARD — Final Seven is at 7 a.m. at The Ranch, 49750 River Road, Pendleton, followed by burial at Agency Cemetery.
KLEIN, MINNIE — Visitation from 10-11:30 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Walla Walla. A celebration of life will follow services at Weston Community Church, 206 S. Water St.
THORNE, JIM — Funeral service at 10 a.m. at College Place Presbyterian Church, 325 Damson. A reception will follow at the church. Burial will follow services at 2 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
TUCKER, MYRTLE — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
WATSON, CODY — Memorial services at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton National Guard Armory, 2100 N.W. 56th St., Pendleton.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
GALENBECK, CATHERINE — Funeral service at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Mission, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission, followed by a reception.
MESSENGER, FRANK — Celebration of life from 5-8 p.m. at Maxwell Siding Event Center, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston.
MILLER, KY — Memorial mass at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. A gathering to share stories will follow at the church parish hall.
ROSS, FRANK — Celebration of life from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
CALDWELL, RONNIE — Celebration of life from 1-4 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton.
KINCAID, JAMIE — Celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. at Vanderbeck Valley Farm, 37791 S. Highway 213, Mount Angel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.