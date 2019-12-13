SATURDAY, DEC. 14
JAEGER, ANNABELLE — Funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 103 S. Lincoln St., Condon, with a graveside service following at St. Joseph Cemetery, Condon. A potluck luncheon will follow the services at the church parish hall.
WALKER, DON — Funeral service at 4 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
SUNDAY, DEC. 15
ROBBINS, RUTH — Celebration of life gathering from 3-6 p.m. at Maxwell Siding Event Center, 154 N. First Place, Hermiston.
MONDAY, DEC. 16
VANKIRK, MARY — Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Reliance Fellowship Church, 4201 Kennedy Road, West Richland, Wash.
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
No services scheduled
