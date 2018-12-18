WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19
GONZALEZ, MIGUEL — Visitation from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Rosary at 6 p.m. At Burns Mortuary Chapel.
THURSDAY, DEC. 20
GONZALEZ, MIGUEL — Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial follows at the Hermiston Cemetery.
FRIDAY, DEC. 21
HAMILTON, REITA — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
HUDSON, BERTIE — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Advantage Gateway Funeral Chapel, 1515 N.E. 106th Ave., Portland.
SATURDAY, DEC. 22
CARSON, PATSY — Private family interment at the Mt. View Cemetery in Walla Walla, followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. A dinner at the church follows the service.
LONG, KEN — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center Happy Canyon Room, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton.
VORHAUER, GEORGE — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Weston-McEwen High School gym, 540 E. Main St., Athena. A meal follows at the Athena Elementary School cafeteria, 375 S. Fifth St.
