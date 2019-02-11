TUESDAY, FEB. 12
JANKE, CHERIE — Recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 13
JANKE, CHERIE — Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Helen’s Catholic Church, 70 S.W. Birch St., Pilot Rock. Concluding service and burial will follow at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
THURSDAY, FEB. 14
No services scheduled
FRIDAY, FEB. 15
No services scheduled
SATURDAY, FEB. 16
MILLER, JUNE — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Berean Baptist Church, 8 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton.
MILLS, NITA — Funeral service at 10 a.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church, 1005 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Stanfield.
