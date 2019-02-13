THURSDAY, FEB. 14, FRIDAY, FEB. 15
No services scheduled
SATURDAY, FEB. 16
BAXTER, JESSE — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St., Baker City. A potluck reception follows at the church.
GILES, TAMRA — Public viewing at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston; followed by memorial services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston.
MILLER, JUNE — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Berean Baptist Church, 8 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton.
MILLS, NITA — Funeral service at 10 a.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church, 1005 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Stanfield.
WALCHLI-HUNTER, SUSAN — Celebration of life service at 5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
