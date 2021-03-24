THURSDAY, MARCH 25
TOMPKINS, BOB — Virtual memorial service at 7 p.m. on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84202809995?pwd=UTZmU05yOXpyWWZUNUJuSDRWa3BoUT09.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
KEYSER, BILL — Graveside service with military honors at 2 p.m. at the Sunset Hill Cemetery, Umatilla.
SMITH, HARLEEN — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
GILL, ED — Memorial graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Arlington Cemetery.
REAVES, CAROL — Graveside service following state guidelines at 1 p.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.