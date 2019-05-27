TUESDAY, MAY 28
LIEUALLEN, MARILYN — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Adams Community Church, 160 N. Main St. Interment will follow at the Athena Cemetery.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 29
No services scheduled
THURSDAY, MAY 30
BAKER, RON — Celebration of life service at 5 p.m. at the Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave. A celebration will follow the service.
COLE, DUANE SR. — Funeral services at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 325 S.W. Sixth Ave., Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
NEWBY, CAROL — Celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. at Agape House’s Altrusa Room, 500 W. Harper Road, Hermiston.
FRIDAY, MAY 31
GROSSMAN, BARBARA — Celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. at Guardian Angel Homes, 540 N.W. 12th St., Hermiston.
KELLEY, KRIS — Celebration of life with hors d’oeuvres and no-host bar from 4-7 p.m. at the Pendleton Country Club, 69772 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
MURR, ROBERT — Memorial service at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SCHUCK, DOUG AND BILL — Celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
