THURSDAY, OCT. 3
no services scheduled
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
HOHENWALD, ERNEST — Memorial service at 4:30 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
DILLION, LYDIA — Memorial service at 4 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave.
HELLING, MARY — Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Burial will follow at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
MAINE, STEVEN — Celebration of life from 3-6 p.m. at the Blue and White Building, 1759 N.W. Geer Road, Hermiston.
RODENBOUGH, KEITH — Funeral service at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Umatilla.
WINCHESTER, DEAN — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at Columbia View Church, 1230 Highway 730, Irrigon.
