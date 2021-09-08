White, Dolores — Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
Friday, Sept. 10
Borden, Ward — Graveside funeral service following state guidelines at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Hays, Pamela — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Gathering after the service at Dragon’s Gate Brewery, 52288 Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Banker, Jon — Graveside funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Cook, Vernon — Funeral at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston. Interment afterwards at the Echo Memorial Cemetery, Echo.
Ferguson, Rev. Larry Jr. — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Maynard, Luke — Celebration of life potluck gathering following state guidelines at 1 p.m. at Windmill Acres, 81264 W. Eighth Road, Irrigon.
Salter, Joy — Celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. at Athena City Park.
