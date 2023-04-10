Tuesday, April 11
Fletcher, Sharon — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. A reception follow at the Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge, 611 N. Main St.
Wednesday, April 12
Johnston, Janice — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at the Long Creek Cemetery. A reception follows at the Long Creek Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship Hall, 215 E. Main St. And join the family from 5:30-7 p.m. at Cowboys Bar & Grill, 830 S.E. First Ave., Ontario.
Thursday, April 13
Rosenberg, Chris — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. A reception follows in the Let ’er Buck Room, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Saturday, April 15
Clark, Linda — Celebration of life service, 11 a.m. at Living Word Christian Center, 401 Northgate, Pendleton.
Combs, Dick — Memorial service, 1 p.m. at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton.
Langdon, James — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. A celebration of life follows at the Cowboy Church, 81012 N. Highway 395, Hermiston.
Pancoast, Patty — Memorial Mass, 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial follows at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Power, Gretchen — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at the Old Mill Marina, 210 S. Third St., Garibaldi.
Sunday, April 16
Foster, Vickie — Celebration of life, 1-4 p.m. at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston.
