Saturday, April 22
Frost, Bob — Celebration of life service, 1 p.m. at the Faith Presbyterian Church, 1005 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston.
Jones, Lea — Rosary, 9 a.m.; followed by funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Burial follows at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. There will be a brunch in the parish hall.
Nolan, Gary — Memorial service, 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2260 N.E. Fourth St., Hermiston.
Ropp, Vilas — Memorial service, 11 a.m. at the Heppner Elks Lodge, 142 N. Main St. A reception follows.
Sather, Joan — Graveside service with military honors, 11 a.m. at Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston.
Friday, April 28
Crawley, Dannie — Graveside services, 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
Saturday, April 29
Lorence, Bob — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston.
McCallister, Earl — Celebration of life gathering with military honors, 1 p.m. at 840 S. Main St., Stanfield.
Stephens, Alva — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church, 710 L St., Umatilla.
Sunday, April 30
Buckmaster, Clarence — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 195 Opal Place, Irrigon.
