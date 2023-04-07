Hart, Betsy — Final Seven, 6:30 a.m. at Mission Longhouse, Confederated Way, Mission. Burial will follow at Skyview Memorial Park Cemetery, Pendleton.
Latham, Richard — Celebration of life service, 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
Wolfsen, Bill — Memorial service, 2:30 p.m., at the Ione Community Church, 375 E. Main St., Ione.
Tuesday, April 11
Fletcher, Sharon — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge, 611 N. Main St.
Wednesday, April 12
Johnston, Janice — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at the Long Creek Cemetery. A reception follows at the Long Creek Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship Hall, 215 E. Main St. And join the family from 5:30-7 p.m. at Cowboys Bar & Grill, 830 S.E. First Ave., Ontario.
Thursday, April 13
Rosenberg, Chris — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. A reception follows in the Let ’er Buck Room, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
