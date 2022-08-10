Thursday, Aug. 11
Echanis, Thelma — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St., Pendleton. A light lunch and refreshments will be served.
Friday, Aug. 12
Gadsden, Robin — Celebration gathering, 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church Parish Hall, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
Haney, Pamela — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery. A reception follows at the Echo Ridge Winery, 551 N. Thielson St., Echo.
Wyatt, Fred — Funeral service, 10 a.m. at St. Helen’s Catholic Church, 740 S.W. Birch St., Pilot Rock. Interment will immediately follow at Skyview Cemetery, Pendleton.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Baumgartner, Ralph — Funeral service, 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave. A reception follows at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
Camden, Benjamin — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton Chapel, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Eddy, Toni — Funeral service, 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Sharp, Bert — Celebration of life graveside service, 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
