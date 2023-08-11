Mills, Delpha — Memorial service, 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. A time of food and fellowship follows.
Reed, Jennifer — Funeral service,10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Burial follows at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Widner, Arlene — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Junior Show Grounds, 84487 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Judy, Cliff — Memorial service, 2 p.m. at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton.
Holt, Carl — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston.
Pena, Rosa — Recitation of the holy rosary, 2 p.m. and Mass of Christain Burial at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial follows at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Zollman, Robert — Celebration of life service, 2:30 p.m. near the head of the lake at Wallowa Lake, Joseph.
Friday, Aug. 18
Hale, Bob — Adult-only celebration of life, 3 p.m. at Waverley Country Club, 1100 S.E. Waverly Drive, Portland.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Hawkins, ET — Services, 12 p.m. at Zeal Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston. Burial follows at 3:30 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Baker, Jack — Celebration of life gathering, 1 p.m. at The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston.
