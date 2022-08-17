Thursday, Aug. 18
Spence, Pat — Funeral service, 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. A burial service follows at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Spence, Pat — Funeral service, 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. A burial service follows at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Brewer, Jimmy — Celebration of life, 1-3:30 p.m. at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston.
Buwalda, Melinda — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Stanfield Moose Lodge, 615 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield.
Propeck, Delores — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. A memorial service follows at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main, Milton-Freewater.
Schlink, Dennis — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Living Faith Church, 1611 Diagonal Road, Hermiston.
Monday, Aug. 22
Hamman, Faye — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
Kopp, Joan — Rosary, 6 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Kopp, Joan — Funeral, 10 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Downs, Terri — Graveside funeral service, 10 a.m. at Hermiston Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.