Wagenaar, Loretta — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Condon Masonic Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided afterward at St. John Catholic Church Parish Hall, 412 W. Walnut St., Condon.
Friday, Aug. 26
Beitel, Jan — Recitation of the holy rosary, 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m.
Fulbright, Rolland — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery. A reception follows at the White Eagle Grange Hall, 43828 White Eagle Road.
Hug, Mike — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at the Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
Toombs, Carol — Memorial services, 11 a.m. at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles. Burial with graveside internment follows at the Odd Fellows Three Mile Cemetery, The Dalles.
Torres, Apolonia — Rosary service, 10 a.m., followed by funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Anderson, Wanda — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at 908 S. Main St. (next door to Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home), Milton-Freewater.
Brighton, Chuck — Celebration of life service, 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
McNair, Ken — Funeral service, 10 a.m. at the Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
Prince, Delwyn — Memorial service, 1 p.m. at Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area, 65068 Old Oregon Trail, Meacham. A reception will follow.
Keithley, Ginger — Celebration of life, 3 p.m. at Heppner Christian Church, 293 Gale St., Heppner.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Obituary Policy
Receive the latest obituaries to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.