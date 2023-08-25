Knight, Gayle — Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Webb, Donna — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Arlington Cemetery. A gathering follows at the Gronquist Building, 1650 Railroad Ave., Arlington.
Hawkins, ET — Services, 12 p.m. at Zeal Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston. Burial follows at 3:30 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Baker, Jack — Celebration of life gathering, 1 p.m. at The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston.
Brinker, Bob — Funeral service, 1 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Interment follows at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Wicklander, Daniel — Memorial service, 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
Moulton, Randy — Service, 2 p.m. at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Celebration of life will follow at Chute 8.
Husted, Dean — Celebration of life service, 2 p.m. at Bette Husted’s home.
Maness, Cecil — Funeral service, 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Burial will follow at Skyview Memorial Cemetery, Pendleton.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Taft, Bob — Celebration of life potluck gathering, 1-5 p.m. at Umatilla Marina Park, Umatilla.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Sallee, Robert — Funeral services, 11 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Graveside services and vault interment with military honors follows at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
