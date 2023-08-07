Richardson, Martha — Celebration of life service, 10 a.m. at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton; followed by a service at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
Thompson, Granella — Funeral service, 3 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. A graveside service follows at the Weston Cemetery with a reception afterward at Weston Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St.
Ficenec, Veronica — Recitation of the holy rosary, 7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
Friday, Aug. 11
Ficenec, Veronica — Mass of Christian Burial, 9 a.m. at St. Helen’s Catholic Church, 740 S.W. Birch St., Pilot Rock. Burial will follow at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Mills, Delpha — Memorial service, 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. A time of food and fellowship follows.
Widner, Arlene — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Junior Show Grounds, 84487 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Judy, Cliff — Memorial service, 2 p.m. at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton.
Holt, Carl — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Zollman, Robert — Celebration of life service, 2:30 p.m. near the head of the lake at Wallowa Lake, Joseph.
