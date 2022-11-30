Bill, Raphael — Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. in St. Andrews Catholic Church, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission.
Merriman, Virginia — Viewing, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
Friday, Dec. 2
McGill, Dorothy — Viewing, 6-8 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Mills, Diana — Celebration of life service, 10 a.m. to noon at the Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Denton, Velva — Memorial service, 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Forsyth, Lynn — Celebration of life, 2-4 p.m. at the Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Weston.
Marquardt, Betty Lou — Celebration of life service, 10:30 a.m. at Heppner Christian Church, 293 Gale St., Heppner. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery; and a reception at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner.
McGill, Dorothy — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. at Bethel Church Assembly of God, 1109 Airport Road, Pendleton. A luncheon will follow.
Morris, Gene — Memorial service, 11 a.m. at the Pendleton Church of God, 712 S.W. 27th St. A reception will follow.
