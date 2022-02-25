Clark, Mary — Memorial service, 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton.
Cowapoo, Gifford — Funeral Mass, 9 a.m. at St. Andrews Mission, 48022 St. Andrews Road. Burial follows at Agency Cemetery, Mission.
Larson, Edward — Graveside service, 2 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, Pendleton.
Smith, Angel — Memorial service, 1 p.m. at the Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Blankenship, James — Military graveside service, 1 p.m. at the Echo Cemetery. A reception follows at Crossroads Community Church, 350 N.W. Sherman St., Stanfield.
Burton, Nathan — Memorial service, 11 a.m. at Pendleton First Baptist Church, 3202 S.W.Nye Ave.
McCabe, Ernie — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at High View Cemetery, Ione.
McMillan, Myrtle — Graveside memorial service, 2 p.m. at Penland Cemetery, Lexington.
Schultz, Denny — Funeral service, 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial follows at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Cahill, Jim — Recitation of the holy rosary, 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fifth and College streets, Athena.
Meyersick, Randy — Memorial service, 11 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave. A wake follows in the Let ’er Buck Room, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Monday, Feb. 28
Cahill, Jim — Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fifth and College streets, Athena. A reception follows in the parish hall. Afterward, military honors will be presented at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
March 1-2
No services
Thursday, March 3
Sander, Ed — Memorial gathering, 4-7 p.m. in the Riverfront Room at the Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman.
