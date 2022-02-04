Barajas, Maria — Memorial service, 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Gaede, DeEtta — Memorial service, 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
Kenny, Joe — Recitation of the rosary, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 525 N. Gale St. Heppner. Celebration of life follows at the Heppner Elks Lodge, 142 N. Main St.
Feb. 6-10
No services
Friday, Feb. 11
Gee, Chuck — Graveside service with military honors, 11:30 a.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Bettencourt, Narita — Graveside service, 11 a .m. at the Condon Cemetery.
Breuner, Gregory — Celebration of life Mass, 1:30 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Parish, 21060 S.W. Stafford Road, Tualatin, or view livestream on the church Facebook page. A gathering follows in the parish hall.
Dallman, Letitia — Funeral service, 11 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave. A gathering follows from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Roosters Country Kitchen, 1515 Southgate Place, Pendleton.
Wedding, George — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 195 N.W. Opal Place, Irrigon.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.