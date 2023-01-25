Saucillo, Kyle — Celebration of life, 10 a.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Bates, Val — Celebration of life service, 2 p.m. at the Pendleton First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St.
Bell, Gary — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery, followed by a memorial celebration at 3 p.m. in the Let ‘er Buck Room on the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
Branch, Margie — Funeral service, 11 a.m. at Zeal Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston. Burial follows in the Hermiston Cemetery and then a reception at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston.
Haberstich, Fred — Recitation of the rosary, 1 p.m., at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Hermiston Cemetery.
Hudson, E. Joan — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at Heppner Masonic Cemetery, in Heppner. A reception will follow at the Heppner Elks Lodge, 142 N. Main St., Heppner.
Lindsay, Thelma — Graveside service, 2 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 Highway 395, Pendleton.
