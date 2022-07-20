Thursday, July 21

Dalton, Pauline — Laid to rest, 1 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland.

Harvey, Hallie — Celebration of life, 4-7 p.m. in the Roy Raley Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.

Taylor, Joe — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Heppner Elks Lodge, 142 N. Main St. A potluck will follow.

Friday, July 22

Bafus, Vicki — Entombment, 1 p.m. at Olympic Memorial Gardens, Tumwater, Washington.

Freeman, John — Funeral service, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston.

Grumbach, William — Rosary, 9:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at Skyview Memorial Park, Pendleton, following the mass. 

Simpson, Brittany — Funeral service, 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at Hermiston Cemetery.

Saturday, July 23

Freeman, John — Burial, 1 p.m. at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens, Meridian, Idaho.

Tuesday, July 26

Bradbury, Fred — Funeral service, 10 a.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Burial will follow at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, with a reception afterward at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.

