Zenger, Corry — Funeral services, 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 609 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton.
Saturday, July 9
Beauchamp, Billy — Celebration of life, 10 a.m. at Sierra Grace Fellowship, 1260 Wesley Lane, Auburn, California.
Edes, Susie — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. A celebration of life potluck gathering follows at Spillway Park, Umatilla.
Carper-Journot, Myrna — Service, 1 p.m. at Wallowa Assembly of God Church, 702 W. Highway 82, Wallowa. Interment will follow at Promise Cemetery, Promise.
Linnell, Rodney — Celebration of life, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oxford Suites, 1050 N. First St., Hermiston.
Rauch, Jeffory — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery.
Tolar, Robert — Memorial service, 1 p.m. at Echo Methodist Church, 21 N. Bonanza St., Echo.
Weston, Win — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial with military honors will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon. A potluck gathering follows at Stokes Landing Senior Center. 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon.
Sunday, July 10
Epperson, Linda — Celebration of life potluck, 11 a.m. at Spillway Park, Umatilla.
Obituary Policy
