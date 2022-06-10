Saturday, June 11

Cook, Gordon — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.

Donovan, Shirley — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery, Boardman. A gathering follows at the Boardman Marina Park Pavilion.

Hickerson, Chuck — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. at Arlington Cemetery. A potluck will follow at the downtown river park gazebo.

Moore, Carol — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at Columbia View Community Church, 1230 Highway 730, Irrigon. A potluck gathering will follow.

Tuesday, June 14

Aichele, Jim — Graveside funeral service, 11 a.m. at Milton-Freewater Cemetery.

Coronado, Abel — Burial services, 12:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Walla Walla. A celebration of life will follow immediately after at College Place Lions Club, Lions Park, Southeast Larch Avenue, College Place.

Wednesday, June 15

Doherty, Doris — Recitation of the holy rosary, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m., at the same location.

Thursday, June 16

Prouty, Rita — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weiser, Idaho.

Saturday, June 18

Hopper, Dick — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at the Golf Course at Birch Creek, 69772 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.

McDowell, Janet — Celebration of life, 4-6 p.m. at Stephanie and Ted Hagler’s residence, 8221 S. Ten Mile Road, Meridian, Idaho.

Peck, Don — Celebration of life with a catered meal, 2 p.m. at Harris Park, 13 miles outside Milton-Freewater.

Rawlins, John — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner.

Watson, Steve — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.

Tuesday, June 21

Crysler, Sabra — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton. Refreshments will be provided afterward in the Crysler Parish Hall of Redeemer.

Saturday, July 9

Edes, Susie — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. A celebration of life potluck gathering follows at Spillway Park, Umatilla.

