Hopper, Dick — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at the Golf Course at Birch Creek, 69772 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
McDowell, Janet — Celebration of life, 4-6 p.m. at Stephanie and Ted Hagler’s residence, 8221 S. Ten Mile Road, Meridian, Idaho.
Peck, Don — Celebration of life with a catered meal, 2 p.m. at Harris Park, 13 miles outside of Milton-Freewater.
Plocharsky, Warren — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
Rawlins, John — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner.
Watson, Steve — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Tuesday, June 21
Crysler, Sabra — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton. Refreshments will be provided afterward in the Crysler Parish Hall of Redeemer.
Martonick, Kevin — Recitation of the holy rosary, 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at Hermiston Cemetery.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Obituary Policy
Receive the latest obituaries to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.