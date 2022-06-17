Saturday, June 18

Hopper, Dick — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at the Golf Course at Birch Creek, 69772 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.

McDowell, Janet — Celebration of life, 4-6 p.m. at Stephanie and Ted Hagler’s residence, 8221 S. Ten Mile Road, Meridian, Idaho.

Peck, Don — Celebration of life with a catered meal, 2 p.m. at Harris Park, 13 miles outside of Milton-Freewater.

Plocharsky, Warren — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.

Rawlins, John — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner.

Watson, Steve — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.

Tuesday, June 21

Crysler, Sabra — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton. Refreshments will be provided afterward in the Crysler Parish Hall of Redeemer.

Martonick, Kevin — Recitation of the holy rosary, 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at Hermiston Cemetery.

Wednesday, June 22

Campbell, Diane — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.

Saturday, June 25

Harris, Bobby — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A luncheon follows at Sage Landing Event Center, 233 N. Main St., Heppner.

Hettinga, Kent — Graveside service, 11 a.m. for family and close friends at the Dayville Cemetery, 160 E. Franklin Ave. A celebration of life will follow at the residence of Matt Hettinga in Dayville.

Pelles, Ryker — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at the Community Park Rotary Shelter at North McKay Park, 1000 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton.

Saturday, July 9

Edes, Susie — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. A celebration of life potluck gathering follows at Spillway Park, Umatilla.

Carper-Journot, Myrna — Service, 1 p.m. at Wallowa Assembly of God Church, 702 W. Highway 82, Wallowa. Internment will follow at Promise Cemetery, Promise, Oregon.

