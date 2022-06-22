Thursday, June 23

Richards, Paul — Funeral service, 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 609 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton.

Friday June 24

DeBoer, Isabel — Funeral service, 3 p.m. at Hermiston Christian Center. 1825 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at Hermiston Cemetery.

Saturday, June 25

Dickenson, Elane — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at the Joseph Community Center, 209 First St., Joseph. 

Harris, Bobby — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A luncheon follows at Sage Landing Event Center, 233 N. Main St., Heppner.

Hettinga, Kent — Graveside service, 11 a.m. for family and close friends at the Dayville Cemetery, 160 E. Franklin Ave. A celebration of life will follow at the residence of Matt Hettinga in Dayville.

Martindale, Emogene — Service 1 p.m. at Oregon Trail Church of Christ, 28 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton.

Pelles, Ryker — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at the Community Park Rotary Shelter at North McKay Park, 1000 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton.

Watson, Fernande — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.

Saturday, July 9

Edes, Susie — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. A celebration of life potluck gathering follows at Spillway Park, Umatilla.

Carper-Journot, Myrna — Service, 1 p.m. at Wallowa Assembly of God Church, 702 W. Highway 82, Wallowa. I702 W. Highway 82, Wallowater702 W. Highway 82, Wallowa. Internment will follow at Promise Cemetery, Promise, Oregon.

Weston, Win — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. A burial with military honors will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.

