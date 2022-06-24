Saturday, June 25

Dickenson, Elane — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at the Joseph Community Center, 209 First St., Joseph.

Harris, Bobby — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A luncheon follows at Sage Landing Event Center, 233 N. Main St., Heppner.

Hettinga, Kent — Graveside service, 11 a.m. for family and close friends at the Dayville Cemetery, 160 E. Franklin Ave. A celebration of life will follow at the residence of Matt Hettinga in Dayville.

Martindale, Emogene — Service 1 p.m. at Oregon Trail Church of Christ, 28 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton.

Pelles, Ryker — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at the Community Park Rotary Shelter at North McKay Park, 1000 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton.

Watson, Fernande — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.

Monday, June 27

Doherty, Dennis — Recitation of the holy rosary, 7 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.

Tuesday, June 28

Doherty, Dennis — Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Interment with military honors will follow at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. Following the funeral, there will be a reception back at the church.

Friday, July 1

Harris, Mary — Graveside service, 2 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.

Saturday, July 2

Harris, Mary — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.

