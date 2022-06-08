DuPuis, Richard — Graveside service with military honors, 11 a.m. at Hermiston Cemetery.
Saturday, June 11
Cook, Gordon — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
Donovan, Shirley — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery, Boardman. A gathering follows at the Boardman Marina Park Pavilion.
Hickerson, Chuck — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. at Arlington Cemetery. A potluck will follow at the downtown river park gazebo.
Moore, Carol — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. at Columbia View Community Church, 1230 Highway 730, Irrigon. A potluck gathering will follow.
Tuesday, June 14
Coronado, Abel — Burial services, 12:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Walla Walla. A celebration of life will follow immediately after at College Place Lions Club, Lions Park, Southeast Larch Avenue, College Place.
