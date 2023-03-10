Saturday, March 11
Borghese, Giovanna — Recitation of the holy rosary followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Main and Ivy streets, Arlington. Burial follows at the Arlington Cemetery.
Saturday, March 11
Borghese, Giovanna — Recitation of the holy rosary followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Main and Ivy streets, Arlington. Burial follows at the Arlington Cemetery.
Bristow, Linda — Memorial service, 11 a.m. at the Ione Community Church, 375 E. Main St. A luncheon will follow.
Flink, JoAnne — Recitation of the holy rosary, 1 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial, 1:30 p.m., both at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial follows at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Lauer, Barbara — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. in the Roy Raley Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Low, Kathryn — Graveside service, 1:30 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery. A catered gathering follows at White Eagle Grange, 43828 White Eagle Road, Pendleton.
Hendricks, Raina — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at The Plaza, 500 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. A gathering follows at Old Nicks Restaurant, 610 Sixth St., Umatilla.
Sunday, March 12
Brosnan, Dan — Celebration of life, 12:30 p.m. at the Gilliam and Bisbee Event Center, 106 E. May St., Heppner. A graveside with Oregon State Police honors and interment follows at 2:30 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
Thursday, March 16
Fager, Carmen — Funeral service, 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave. Burial follows at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
Saturday, March 18
Blessinger, JoDee — Celebration of life, 2-4 p.m., doors open at 1:30 p.m., at Hamley Slickfork Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Sunday, March 19
Sharp, Glenna — Graveside interment, noon at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.