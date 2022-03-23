Cain, George and Jennie — Funeral services, 12 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave. A graveside military service follows at Skyview Memorial Park, Pendleton.
Harris, Mary — Funeral services, 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Burial follows at Skyview Memorial Park, Pendleton, with a reception following at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
Puckett, Gene — Celebration of life, 2-4 p.m. at 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road, McMinnville.
Terry, Peggy — Celebration of life, 10:30 a.m. at the Pendleton Church of the Nazarene, 2801 S.W. Hailey Ave.
Saturday, March 26
Chapman, Bob — Funeral services, 10 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. A graveside service with military honors follows at the Weston Cemetery. And then a luncheon at Weston Memorial Hall, 206 E. Main St.
Hartsteen, Wally — Viewing, 9:30 a.m. in the Relief Society Room and funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. Ninth S., Hermiston.
Pearsall, Mike — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
