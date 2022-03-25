Chapman, Bob — Funeral services, 10 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. A graveside service with military honors follows at the Weston Cemetery, then a luncheon at Weston Memorial Hall, 206 E. Main St.
Hartsteen, Wally — Viewing, 9:30 a.m. in the Relief Society Room and funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston.
Kligel, Thomas — Catholic Mass service, 10 a.m. at the Catholic Church of St. Mary, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Olney Cemetery. A celebration of life will be afterward in the Roy Raley Room at the Pendleton Round Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
Pearsall, Mike — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
Tuesday, March 29
Mruk, Rodney — Memorial service, 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 485 W. Locust Ave., Hermiston.
Friday, April 1
Tallman, Keith — Graveside service with military honors, 1 p.m. at Owyhee Cemetery in Nyssa.
Timmerman, Andrea — Memorial service, 10 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave. A reception will be immediately afterward until 1:30 p.m. at the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., and burial follows at 3 p.m. at the Helix Cemetery.
