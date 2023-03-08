Adair, Sherry — Graveside services, 2 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place.
Farra, Ida — Memorial service, 11 a.m. at Heppner United Methodist Church, 175 Church St.
Steeley, June — Recitation of the holy rosary, 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., both at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial follows at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Saturday, March 11
Borghese, Giovanna — Recitation of the holy rosary followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Main and Ivy streets, Arlington. Burial follows at the Arlington Cemetery.
Bristow, Linda — Memorial service, 11 a.m. at the Ione Community Church, 375 E. Main St. A luncheon will follow.
Flink, JoAnne — Recitation of the holy rosary, 1 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial, 1:30 p.m., both at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial follows at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Lauer, Barbara — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. in the Roy Raley Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Low, Kathryn — Graveside service, 1:30 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery. A catered gathering follows at White Eagle Grange, 43828 White Eagle Road, Pendleton.
Hendricks, Raina — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at The Plaza, 500 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. A gathering follows at Old Nicks Restaurant, 610 Sixth St., Umatilla.
Sunday, March 12
Brosnan, Dan — Celebration of life, 12:30 p.m. at the Gilliam and Bisbee Event Center, 106 E. May St., Heppner. A graveside with Oregon State Police honors and interment follows at 2:30 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
