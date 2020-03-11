THURSDAY, MARCH 12
PAMPLONA, EDGAR — Recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
DOHERTY, GENE — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 525 N. Gale St., Heppner. A concluding service with military honors will follow at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery; followed by a light meal at the St. Patrick Catholic Church Parish Hall.
HENDERSON, LOIS — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Summerville Cemetery. A reception follows immediately at the Imbler Christian Church, 440 Ruckman Ave.
HENNEKE, GRETA — Recitation of the rosary at 1 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
PAMPLONA, EDGAR — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
SCHWARTZ, LIZZ — Service at 1 p.m. at Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Lane, Springfield, Ore.
VILLEGAS, ROSE — Viewing from 3-6 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
BLISS, HARRY — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Free Methodist Church, 1711 S.W. 44th St.
CURREN, MARY — Celebration of life gathering from 2-5 p.m. at Maxwell Siding Pavilion, 255 N. First St., Hermiston.
FISCHER, DENNIS — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at South Hills Church, 3700 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Washington.
REYNOLDS, JERRY — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
VILLEGAS, ROSE — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon. A potluck will follow the service at Stokes Landing Senior Center. 195 Opal Place, Irrigon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.