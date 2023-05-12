Saturday, May 13
Mallory, Bill — Celebration of life service, 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
Owen, Erline — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. A celebration follows at 1 p.m. at McNary Park, Umatilla.
Welch, Connie — Celebration of life, 12-3 p.m. at Bennett Botanical Gardens 32632 E. Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.
Hughes, Janet — Graveside service, 2 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A reception follows at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner.
Killingbeck, Thad — Celebration of life service, 2 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.
Monday, May 15
Johnson, Jean — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton.
Wednesday, May 17
Newman, Mary — Recitation of the holy rosary, 10 a.m.; followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial follows at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Friday, May 19
Otzenberger, Ada — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at Hermiston Cemetery, a celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. at Stanfield Baptist Church, 310 E. Wheeler Ave., Stanfield.
