Fernalld-Picard, Marty — Celebration of life, 10 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. A reception will follow in the chapel.
French, Raymond & Norma — Recitation of the holy rosary, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Heppner, 525 Gale St., Heppner, followed by a funeral service, 11 a.m. Meal afterward at Heppner Elks Lodge, 142 N. Main St., Heppner.
Giesler, Janie — Funeral service, 10 a.m. at Life Church of Pilot Rock, 222 S.W. Third St., Pilot Rock.
Worstell, Marissa — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. at Hermiston High School Commons, 600 S. First St., Hermiston.
Monday,May 16
Gerard, Walt — Graveside service, 10 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
Tuesday, May 17
Irusta, Dominica — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at Hermiston Cemetery. A gathering will follow at 33838 E. Spearman Road, Hermiston.
Wednesday, May 18
Hughes, Nancy — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Friday, May 20
French, Raymond & Norma — Inurnment, 1 p.m., Vinson Cemetery, Pilot Rock.
Lene, Bruce — Graveside gathering, 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Tucker, Pamala — Memorial service, 11 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. A reception will follow at the Pendleton Nazarene Church, 2801 S.W. Hailey Ave., Pendleton.
Saturday, May 21
Curry, Lee — Service and celebration of life, 2:30 p.m. at Rice Park, 2220 S.W. Quinney Ave., Pendleton. Food will be provided after service.
Sullivan, Ival — Celebration of life graveside service, 1 p.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
