Powell, Wilma — Committal of ashes, 1 p.m. at the Wilder Cemetery, Wilder, Idaho. A celebration follows at the Homedale Bowling Alley, 18 W. First St., Homedale, Idaho.
Saturday, May 6
Leighty, Cecelia — Funeral services, 10 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. It may be viewed on Facebook livestream via bit.ly/42ebRy0. Graveside services follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Laughlin, Butch — Funeral mass, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 525 Gale St., Heppner. A reception follows at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner.
Geer, Bud — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Hopkins Demonstration Forest (Everett Hall), 16750 S. Brockway Road, Oregon City.
Hunt, Greg — Celebration of life luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston.
Wylie, Melvin — Graveside services with military honors, 1 p.m. at the Lexington Cemetery.
Rivera, Roberto — Celebration of life service, 5 p.m. at Rekindle Church, 190 E. Main St., Hermiston.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Obituary Policy
Receive the latest obituaries to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.