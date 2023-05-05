Saturday, May 6
Leighty, Cecelia — Funeral services, 10 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. It may be viewed on Facebook livestream via bit.ly/42ebRy0. Graveside services follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Saturday, May 6
Leighty, Cecelia — Funeral services, 10 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. It may be viewed on Facebook livestream via bit.ly/42ebRy0. Graveside services follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Laughlin, Butch — Funeral mass, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 525 Gale St., Heppner. A reception follows at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner.
Geer, Bud — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at Hopkins Demonstration Forest (Everett Hall), 16750 S. Brockway Road, Oregon City.
Hunt, Greg — Celebration of life luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston.
Wylie, Melvin — Graveside services with military honors, 1 p.m. at the Lexington Cemetery.
Rivera, Roberto — Celebration of life service, 5 p.m. at Rekindle Church, 190 E. Main St., Hermiston.
Friday, May 12
Martin, Sue — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
Saturday, May 13
Mallory, Bill — Celebration of life service, 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
Owen, Erline — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. A celebration follows at 1 p.m. at McNary Park, Umatilla.
Welch, Connie — Celebration of life, 12-3 p.m. at Bennett Botanical Gardens 32632 E. Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.
Hughes, Janet — Graveside service, 2 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A reception follows at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner.
Killingbeck, Thad — Celebration of life service, 2 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.