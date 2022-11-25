Aichele, David — Memorial service, 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston.
Richards, Lavonne — Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission. Burial follows at 3 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Van Pelt, Reg — Mass of Christian burial, 8:30 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission. Burial follows at Agency Cemetery.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Hamilton, Erma — Memorial service, 1 p.m. at Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. A reception will follow at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 325 S.W. Sixth Ave., Milton-Freewater.
Monday, Nov. 28
Williams, Tessie — Dressing, 10 a.m. at Mission Long House, Confederated Way, Pendleton. Rosary will be at 6 p.m. followed by Washat at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Clubfoot, Monica — Service, 6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Williams, Tessie — Final Seven, 7 a.m. at Mission Long House, Confederated Way, Pendleton. Burial will follow in Homliy Cemetery.
Obituary Policy
