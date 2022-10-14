Saturday, Oct. 15
Christensen, Harry — Graveside service, 2 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
Insko, Eric — Funeral service, 11 a.m. at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 4320 S. Conklin St., Spokane. Burial follows at Evergreen Cemetery, Post Falls, Idaho.
Winnett, Gene — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place.
Hyatt, Alaina — Recitation of the holy rosary, 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be at Paterson Memorial Cemetery, Paterson, Washington.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Herrera, John — Recitation of the holy rosary, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Jones, Monica — Service, 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1222 W. 10th St., The Dalles.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Cripps, Pam — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at Hermiston Cemetery.
Pourier, Marilyn — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. at the home of Brenda Curnutt, in Irrigon.
