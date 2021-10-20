Linfoot, Ruth — Memorial service at 1 p.m., Keizer Funeral Chapel, 4365 River Road N., Keizer.
Sackett, Carol — Viewing from 6-8 p.m., Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave.
Friday, Oct. 22
Davenport, Fred — Funeral services at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1151 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater. Interment and dedication of the grave will follow at the Weston Cemetery.
Moreno, Rita — Recitation of the rosary at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m., both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 78922 Olson Road S.E., Boardman. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
Sackett, Carol — Celebration of life at 1 p.m., Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave. A dinner will follow.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Durand, Bill — Celebration of life at 11 a.m., Youth For Christ building, 1001 Second St., La Grande.
Linfoot, Ruth — Celebration of life at 10 a.m., First Assembly of God Church, 1911 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Ruiz, Bass — Celebration of life at 10 a.m., First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton.
