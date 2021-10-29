Brown, Andrew — Funeral service at 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15 Grant St., Umatilla.
Flores, Juan — Recitation of the Rosary at 2 p.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
Lilly, Marshall — Graveside service at 1 p.m., Echo Cemetery.
Lipscomb, Ordway — Celebration of life from 2-6 p.m., Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1300 S.W. Court Ave., Roy Raley Room.
Witherell, Bob — Memorial gathering at noon, Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Bennett, Jean — Graveside service at 11 a.m., Heppner Masonic Cemetery. Attire is boots and jeans.
Burns, Arlene — Recitation of the holy rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetary.
Fickel, Ken — Funeral service at 1 p.m., Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave. Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
Krosting, Robert — Services at 11 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers, Pendleton, followed by a potluck reception at Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place, Pilot Rock.
