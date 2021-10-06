Garcia Jr., Alejandro — Recitation of the rosary at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m., both at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow in the Hermiston Cemetery.
Friday Oct. 8
Enos, Sophia — Funeral services at 9 a.m., at the Bearchum plot located in Busby, Montana.
Gehring, Diana — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at her home for family and friends.
Johnson, Gary — Graveside service at 1 p.m., Hermiston Cemetery.
Lott, Bernice — Recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., both at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 525 Gale St., Heppner. Concluding service and burial follows at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Brandt, Darlene — Celebration of life at 11 a.m., Living Faith Church, 1611 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston.
McCorkle, Stacey — Celebration of life/potluck at 1 p.m., West Park (McNary Dam), near Umatilla.
Turk, Pat — Memorial service at 10 a.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye Ave. A potluck reception follows in the church basement.
