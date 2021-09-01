QUINTERO, JOE — Funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrews Mission Church, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission, followed by a light lunch. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
Friday, Sept. 3
CIMMIYOTTI, BRADLEY — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
ELLENBERGER, JERAD — Graveside memorial service at 10 a.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery, followed immediately by a gathering with refreshments for family and friends at the Ellenberger residence, 85380 Highway 339, Milton-Freewater (parking at Ingle Chapel Church).
NELSON, LARRY — Graveside service at 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Umatilla. Celebration of life follows at 4 p.m. at Columbia View Community Church, 1230 Highway 730, Irrigon.
TEEL, CHRISTIE — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Weston Cemetery.
Saturday, Sept. 4
CHARTER, WALT — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. at Columbia View Community Church, 1230 E. Highway 730, Irrigon.
DOUGLAS, MARTHA — Graveside service at 10:30 a.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Stanfield. A celebration gathering will follow at 11 a.m. at Bard Park, Stanfield.
KAUTZ, ROSE — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SMOCK, DONNIE — Inurnment at 11 a.m. at the Weston Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life from 1-4 p.m. at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Weston. Share stories and tacos; first beer is on Donnie.
Sunday, Sept. 5
RACKLEY, JIM — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
