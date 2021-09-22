Thursday, Sept. 23
Coffman, Arthur — Viewing from noon to 5 p.m., Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Friday, Sept. 24
Coffman, Arthur — Funeral dinner at 11:30 a.m. followed by Draping of the Charter at 12:30 p.m. at Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St. Pendleton. Graveside service at 3 p.m., Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
Nickerson, Robert — Viewing from noon to 5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Slabik, Raymond — Recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, 740 S.W. Birch St., Pilot Rock.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Barker, Stephanie — Celebration of life at 3 p.m. at Victory Park Square, Hermiston.
Bush, Bill — Celebration of life picnic at 12 noon at Hat Rock State Park picnic area, near Umatilla.
Farr, Amber — Celebration of life 1-4 p.m. at Spillway Park, near Umatilla. Desserts and bottled water available. Bring lawn chairs, and favorite pictures and stories to share.
Johnson, Louise — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston.
Lieuallen, George — Service at 10 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Graveside service to follow at Weston Cemetery. Masks required.
Nickerson, Robert — Graveside funeral service at 2 p.m., Pilot Rock Cemetery. Reception to follow at Life Church, 222 S.W. Third St., Pilot Rock.
Osgood, Kaylee — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center, 330 Eighth St. N.E., Irrigon.
Pettit, Chuck — Graveside service with military honors at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. Celebration of life gathering follows, noon to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston.
Ployhar, Colleen — Graveside memorial service at 10 a.m., Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
Schutter, Francis and Vonna — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds in Heppner. A meal will follow.
Slabik, Raymond — Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m., St. Helen Catholic Church 740 S.W. Birch St., Pilot Rock, followed by burial at the Pilot Rock Cemetery; with refreshments afterwards at the church.
Waldman, Sue — Celebration of life and Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Mission Church, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission, with a lunch to follow.
Wickers, Roger — Memorial service at 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15 Grant St., Umatilla.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Beck, Roscella — Memorial service at 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton.
