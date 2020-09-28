SEPT. 29 — SEPT 30
No services scheduled
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
LEMMON, DONA — Graveside services at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, South Bridge Street and Indiana Avenue, in Baker City.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
HILL, KYLE — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
RHINEHART, WILLIAM — Celebration of life at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave.
KENNEDY, CHRIS — Graveside service at noon at the Hermiston Cemetery.
VETTER, JAY — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
