Bennett, John — Celebration of life at 11 a.m., Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City. Reception following at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City.
Bishop-Banks, Jill — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., Shockman Field, 210 Catherine Ave., followed by a gathering at Yantis Park, 210 DeHaven St., both in Milton-Freewater. A private interment will be held at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Christman, Larry — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., Cloverleaf Hall, 600 N.W. First St., Enterprise.
Colcord, Gene — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., meet at the Ukiah Thicket Cafe, 108 Main St., Ukiah.
Correa, Becky — Funeral service at 11 a.m., Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave. A livestream will be available. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Gaines, Delbert — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., Life Church, 222 S.W. Third St., Pilot Rock.
Pace, Kayonna — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., Owens 5 Ranch, 84372 Meharry Road, Milton-Freewater.
Rhoads, Doris — Memorial service at 11 a.m., Summerville Cemetery Chapel, 67463 Summerville Road.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Davis, Bob — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., Elkins Resort, 404 Elkins Road, Nordman, Idaho.
Weathermon, Joyce — Celebration of life at 11 a.m., Island City City Hall, 10605 Island Ave.
