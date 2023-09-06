Able, Violet — Graveside service, 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Morgan, Dee — Graveside service, 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Umatilla.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Arntt, Sharon — Memorial service and burial office of prayer, 10 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 665 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
Woodward, C.J. — Celebration of life service, 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, 685 W. Hermiston Ave.
Rugg, Shirley — Memorial service, 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, 190 N. Main St., Heppner.
Gutierrez, Patrick — Celebration of life, 4 p.m. at Sorosis Park, 300 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles.
Terney, LeRoy — Celebration of life, 4-7 p.m. in the banquet room at The Saddle Restaurant & Lounge, 2220 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Foster, Michael — Graveside memorial, noon at the Arlington Cemetery.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Glass, Tim — Recitation of the holy rosary, 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial follows at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Volk, Sue — Celebration of life, noon at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon.
Vosberg, Randy — Memorial service, 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2260 N.E. Fourth St., Hermiston.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Riley, Carl — Memorial service, 3 p.m. at the Family Worship Center, 330 N.E. Eighth St., Irrigon.
