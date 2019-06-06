FRIDAY, JUNE 7
CAIN, CHARLES — Funeral services at 10 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. Burial will follow at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
CAVALLO, KATE — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
HILEMAN-CARSTENS, LORRAINE — Graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
KAMINSKI, JOHN — Funeral service at 2 p.m. at Athena Christian Church, 485 E. Van Buren St.
MINTHORN, KATHERINE — Services at 9 a.m. at Tutuilla Presbyterian Church, 45682 Tutuilla Church Road, Pendleton.
SATURDAY, JUNE 8
BAILEY, RYAN — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston.
BLEVINS, MICHAEL — Celebration of life service with military honors at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
BROWN, TONI — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at the Life Church, 222 S.W. Third St., Pilot Rock, with a potluck to follow.
CARRICK, LARRY — Celebration of life at 4 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. A reception will follow at the Hermiston Elks Lodge, 480 E. Main St.
LOWE, FRANK — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
MCATEE, JESSIE — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery.
SPRATLING, CARLA — Funeral services at 9 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 609 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton.
WOOD, DOROTHY — Celebration of life memorial service at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
