FRIDAY, AUG. 2
HARRIS, RITA — Viewing from noon to 5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
WOHLCKE, LARENE — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Garden, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
SATURDAY, AUG. 3
GILES, RAY — Viewing at 11:30 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
HARRIS, RITA — Graveside service at 3 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
IRVING, SYBIL — Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Westside Church of Christ, 2185 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston.
